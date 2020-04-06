National

‘WAxit’ separation begins to combat virus

By AAP Newswire

Western Australia's unprecedented temporary border closure is in place, effectively separating the state from the rest of the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier Mark McGowan has likened the move to Brexit and described WA as an "island within an island", warning the travel restrictions could be in place for about six months.

The premier acknowledged it would turn lives upside down, but said WA and the rest of the country were in a state of emergency.

"It's going to be a long, hard winter of restrictions and that is a very unfortunate reality," he told reporters on Sunday.

There will be exemptions for health workers, emergency services, freight workers, people providing specialist skills, judicial services and on compassionate grounds.

FIFO workers and their families will also be exempt but must follow a 14-day isolation period upon arriving in WA.

As well, anyone who returns after spending 14 days in hotel quarantine in other states will have to isolate for an additional fortnight.

WA is also enforcing intrastate travel restrictions, with checkpoints throughout the state.

There are particular concerns for the Kimberley region, which has had about a dozen confirmed cases including among health workers, and where there are many vulnerable indigenous people.

Health minister Roger Cook said on Monday that a specialist clinic would open at Broome Hospital on Wednesday and operate daily for anyone with either a fever or acute respiratory infection.

In other Kimberley communities, anyone requiring testing can visit a WA Country Health Service hospital or facilities operated by Aboriginal Medical Services or the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

WA has recorded a total of 453 coronavirus cases, including three deaths linked to cruise ships.

A total of 148 people have recovered from the virus, leaving 302 active cases.

There are currently 59 people in hospital, including 18 people in intensive care.

A further 159 people arrived at Perth Airport from overseas on Sunday and are in quarantine.

A 35-year-old Victorian man was charged on Sunday after allegedly repeatedly breaching a quarantine order by leaving his Perth hotel room.

Police said the man, who arrived in WA on March 28, used public transport and even wedged open a fire exit door at the hotel so he could leave and re-enter without staff seeing.

