National

Cold War bomb tests show shark’s age

By AAP Newswire

Researcher Mark Meekan swimming with a whale shark. - AAP

1 of 1

Cold War atomic bomb testing has helped scientists correctly determine the age of whale sharks for the first time to help ensure the future of the endangered and protected species.

Until now, the age of the sharks has been difficult to measure, as sharks and rays lack bony structures that are used to age other fish.

A team of researchers, including Mark Meekan, from the Australian Institute of Marine Science in Perth, turned to the radioactive legacy of the Cold War's nuclear arms race.

During the 1950s and 1960s, the USA, the Soviet Union, Great Britain, France and China conducted tests of nuclear weapons, many of which were detonated several kilometres in the air.

One result of the blasts was an atmospheric doubling of an isotope called carbon-14.

Carbon-14 is commonly used by archaeologists and historians to date ancient bones and artefacts due to its constant rate of decay.

The isotope gradually moves through food webs into living animals and plants, producing an elevated carbon-14 signature.

Scientists have found distinct bands in whale shark vertebrae.

Measuring the radioisotope levels in successive growth rings allowed a clear determination of how often they were created, giving an indication of the shark's age.

Using bomb radiocarbon data, Dr Meekan and his team conducted testing of two deceased whale sharks in Pakistan and Taiwan.

"We found that one growth ring was definitely deposited every year," he said.

"This is very important, because if you over or under-estimate growth rates you will inevitably end up with a management strategy that doesn't work, and you'll see the population crash."

One of the sharks was conclusively established as 50 years old at death - the first time such an age has been unambiguously verified.

Today, whale sharks are endangered and protected as a high-value species for eco-tourism.

Latest articles

World

Japan PM ‘to declare state of emergency’

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is likely to announce his plans to declare a national state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
World

China sees rise in new coronavirus cases

China says 78 new asymptomatic cases of coronavirus have been identified as of the end of the day on Sunday, compared with 47 the day before.

AAP Newswire
World

UK PM admitted to hospital for tests

Downing Street says UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests after showing persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Anti-parasitic drug kills COVID-19 in lab

An anti-parasitic drug has been shown to kill COVID-19 in the lab, with the findings being published in a science journal.

AAP Newswire
National

HSC group exams scrapped amid virus crisis

NSW education authorities have cancelled mandatory group performances and work placements in a suite of changes made to protect students completing the HSC.

AAP Newswire
National

Positive COVID-19 test shuts Vic worksite

A construction site in Melbourne’s CBD has closed after a worker tested positive for coronavirus.

AAP Newswire