Two more die from coronavirus in Victoria

Another two people have died from the coronavirus in Victoria, taking the state's death toll to 10.

A man in his 50s died in hospital and a woman in her 80s died at home from COVID-19 on Sunday, the state's Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed.

The deaths come as the total number of confirmed cases in Victoria hits 1158, an increase of 23 within the day.

Of those, 88 people have been infected through community transmission, meaning they hadn't come into contact with a confirmed case or returned from overseas before falling ill.

Victorian Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said the number of community transmission cases continues to rise and he reiterated the need for people to follow restrictions.

"Social distancing will save lives," he said in a statement.

"Our message is clear: if you can stay home, you must stay home."

There are 45 Victorians in hospital with the illness, including 11 patients in intensive care, and 620 people have recovered.

Police continue to crack down on people flouting restrictions, conducting 983 spot checks in the 24 hours to 8am on Monday and issuing 108 fines.

People can be fined $1652 if they leave home for non-essential reasons and businesses face a $9913 fine if caught doing the wrong thing.

But Victoria Police are reviewing a case in which a teenage learner driver was fined for being instructed by their mother over the weekend.

Hunter Reynolds, 17, was learning to drive in the wet with her mother Sharee in the car when an officer pulled them over and issued the fined.

The pair didn't think they had done anything wrong.

"We weren't in contact with any person, we weren't stopping anywhere, we weren't planning on visiting any destinations, we were just learning to drive in those conditions," Sharee Reynolds told 3AW.

The incident has come to the attention of Victoria Police's top brass, with Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton asking Assistant Commissioner Bob Hill to check the circumstances of the case.

"Assistant Commissioner Hill will review the matter and see whether discretion could have been used in this instance," a Victoria Police spokesman said.