How the JobKeeper wage subsidies will work

By AAP Newswire

HOW DOES THE JOBKEEPER PAYMENT WORK?

* Businesses will receive $1500 every fortnight for all employees over six months

* Employers will be legally obligated to pass the money on to their workers

* The tax office will administer the payments, which are worth $130 billion

* The scheme is designed to maintain links between bosses and workers during the coronavirus pandemic

* An estimated six million jobs could be saved

* Changes to the Fair Work Act will allow employers to reduce people's pay to $1500 a fortnight, provided hours are adjusted accordingly

WHO IS ELIGIBLE?

* All full-time and part-time employees, along with casuals with a one-year link to their employer

* Sole traders and New Zealanders on 444 working visas are also included

* Businesses with at least a 30 per cent hit to turnover because of coronavirus

* If a company's turnover is more than $1 billion, a 50 per cent downturn is required

* Charities with a 15 per cent drop in turnover will be included

* Workers who normally earn less than $1500 a fortnight will still receive the full subsidy

WHAT DO LABOR AND UNIONS WANT?

* The definition of casual worker broadened to stop 1.1 million people missing out

* ACTU secretary Sally McManus wants the payment extended to all casuals who expected work over the next 12 months

* Labor wants the payment administered through the Fair Work Commission rather than temporary changes to the Fair Work Act

* The opposition and unions are concerned some employers may exploit changes to employment law

