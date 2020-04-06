‘Better things to do’ than parliament

The Morrison government has declared it has better things to do than sitting in parliament to deal with the response to the coronavirus.

Parliament has been recalled for a single day on Wednesday to pass legislation giving the legal underpinning to the $1500 fortnightly wage subsidy for businesses hit by the virus crisis.

But the government continues to insist its scrapping of all planned sitting days between March and August is the most sensible thing.

Australia is alone among similar democracies in having dumped so much of its parliamentary time.

Leader of the House Christian Porter says parliament is "a very flexible organ of government" and that is how it's being used.

"But why would we set down a regular sitting schedule over the coming weeks and months, in the most irregular time Australia has ever known? What is the point of that?" he told ABC Radio National on Monday.

"If people want to sit out there during the greatest economic crisis Australia's experienced and read practice and procedure of the House of Representatives, good luck to them. But we've got better things to do."

Constitutional expert George Williams says the Australian approach is a poor contrast to what is happening elsewhere.

He also points out parliament continued to sit and keep up its oversight and accountability roles during World War I and II.

"The current crisis demands that we place high levels of trust in our leaders. However, it would be naive and foolish to rely on trust alone," Prof Williams wrote in The Australian.

"Taking parliament out of the equation is unwise when governments are exercising authoritarian powers. There is a lot that can go wrong."