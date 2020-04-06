National

Wage subsidy program extended to Goodstart

By AAP Newswire

Children at the Robertson Street Kindy Childcare Centre Sydney - AAP

Australia's largest child care provider has finally been thrown a lifeline during the coronavirus pandemic after the Morrison government eased the rules around its wage subsidy scheme.

Goodstart and other charities will now be eligible for the $130 billion program if they have suffered a 15 per cent decline in turnover as a result of the outbreak.

The government announced wage subsidies for child care workers last week, but Goodstart was not eligible as it earns more than $1 billion each year and could not demonstrate a 50 per cent cut to its turnover.

