Some famous Gold Coast beaches to close

By AAP Newswire

Some of the Gold Coast's most famous beaches will close after crowds flocked to popular surf breaks breaching social distancing laws and risking the spread of COVID-19.

Surfers Paradise, The Spit and Coolangatta beaches will close from midnight Tuesday to deter Brisbane day-trippers, in harsh restrictions handed down by Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate.

"I didn't want to do this, but over the weekend shows me that especially people visiting from Brisbane are not listening to us.," Mayor Tate said on Monday.

"I say to Logan and Brisbane people - we love you, but we don't want you to visit us right now."

Locals will still have access to stretches of beach that remain open to exercise but must adhere to social distancing.

More beaches will close if people continue to ignore the advice from health authorities, Mayor Tate warned.

"The curve is flattening, this is not the time relax, it's time to kill it off," Cr Tate said.

The mayor said the closure was a reluctant decision he was forced to make to protect the community and while "Gold Coast beaches are quintessential Gold Coast", authorities had to consider the overall situation.

"For us to win this fight against COVID-19, we are in it together. And if the minority of people are absolutely congregating and spreading it, I know, governing for the majority but in this case, the health issue is a No.1 priority," he said.

Car parks will be barricaded off to stop beach access, and parking officers will be deployed to monitor illegal parking while the closed beaches will be patrolled by authorities.

