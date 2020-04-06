National

Setka wins ‘poaching’ members court case

By AAP Newswire

CFMMEU Victorian secretary John Setka



Controversial union boss John Setka did not breach rules when he 'poached' more than 200 members from a rival branch of the CFMMEU.

Construction Forestry Maritime Mining and Energy Union national secretary Michael O'Connor wanted to stop Mr Setka and other officials taking glaziers, cabinet makers and floor layers from the manufacturing wing.

Mr O'Connor argued in the Federal Court in Melbourne that the rival faction breached the organisation's rules when it took members.

But the case was dismissed, with Justice David O'Callaghan finding union rules hadn't been breached.

He said Mr O'Connor's reading of the rules was "improbable".

Since August last year, there had been 219 resignations from Mr O'Connor's manufacturing branch who moved to Mr Setka's construction branch.

