Calls to close Kangaroo Island border

By AAP Newswire

Kangaroo Island after bushfires swept through - AAP

Access to South Australia's bushfire ravaged Kangaroo Island should be restricted during the coronavirus pandemic, the state opposition says.

After the island recorded its first case of COVID-19 last week, the opposition says tighter rules on travel would protect residents still recovering from summer's devastating bushfires.

The opposition has proposed legislation to place similar restrictions to those operating at the state borders, requiring people to self-isolate for 14 days.

Exemptions would apply for Kangaroo Island residents, freight, emergency services and people with specialist skills that are not available on the island.

The leniencies would ensure bushfire recovery work can be maintained amid the pandemic.

Local Labor MP Leon Bignell says he fears a big influx of visitors during the Easter break and the upcoming school holidays which could lead to more virus cases.

"We don't have the medical facilities on Kangaroo Island to deal with an outbreak," he said.

In December and January, major bushfires burnt through more than 200,000 hectares on the western half of the island, destroying hundreds of buildings and killing thousands of native and farm animals.

