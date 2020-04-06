Five virus cases in Tas hospital outbreak

Two more cases of coronavirus have been linked to an outbreak at a hospital in northwest Tasmania.

Premier Peter Gutwein confirmed a health worker and patient at the North West Regional Hospital (NWRH) in Burnie returned positive COVID-19 tests on Sunday.

The patient had been transferred on April 2 to the Mersey Community Hospital, in Latrobe in the north, before showing symptoms.

It takes the total number of virus cases associated with the NWRH to five, after three workers previously tested positive.

An investigation is underway into the source of the cases and recently discharged at-risk patients will be contacted, Mr Gutwein said on Monday.

"Whilst it is concerning, this will not be the last time that we will see this type of outbreak at a hospital in Tasmania," he said.

"Importantly for those people that live on the northwest coast, the message could not be stronger ... take into account the rules relating to social distancing."

Six staff at the NWRH and 21 at the Mersey Community Hospital are in quarantine.

Transfers between the hospitals have ceased, while health authorities are urging discharged patients to contact the public health hotline if they feel unwell.

The state's first coronavirus death, an elderly woman, occurred at the NWRH last month.

Mr Gutwein implored people not to travel unnecessarily in the state and did not rule out locking down cities or regions "if needed".

Tasmania has had two COVID-19 deaths and 86 cases, with 29 people now recovered.

The state government recently tightened restrictions around holiday home visits and boating trips over the Easter period.

Mr Gutwein also flagged stricter retail and supermarket restrictions if social distancing rules aren't followed.

"If we don't get this right ... then I will have no other option than to shut you down," he said.

"I don't want to do that. But if that's where we need to get to and we need to identify only essential retail, then that is what we will do."

A man was charged on Sunday for failing to follow isolation rules after returning to the state from Victoria.

The 50-year-old had been provided accommodation for mandatory isolation, but police discovered he had breached isolation rules on several occasions.