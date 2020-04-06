National

Vic driver fined over COVID-19 rules

By AAP Newswire

A Victorian learner driver has been fined $1600 for being behind the wheel amid tough coronavirus restrictions.

Hunter Reynolds, 17, was learning to drive in the wet with her mother in the car when a police officer pulled the vehicle over the weekend.

The pair had been travelling about 30 kilometres from their Hampton home to Frankston.

"We didn't think for one minute that we would be doing anything wrong," Sharee Reynolds told 3AW on Monday.

"We weren't in contact with any person, we weren't stopping anywhere, we weren't planning on visiting any destinations, we were just learning to drive in those conditions.

"She (the officer) said we were too far from home and we would cop a fine, and that Hunter would be the person to receive that fine."

The teenager has been given a $1652 on-the-spot fine for breaching the stage three restrictions, but the pair plan to challenge it in court.

"I was just shocked, because I obviously hadn't done anything wrong, or so I thought. I was just really stressing," the teenager told 3AW.

Ms Reynolds said a warning would have sufficed and fining a teenager was "really quite ridiculous".

The officer told them they'd been "smashing it on the roads today".

In the 24 hours to 8am on Monday, Victoria Police issued 108 fines.

Victoria Police has been contacted for comment.

