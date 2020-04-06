National

Qld chief scientist remanded in custody

By AAP Newswire

Suzanne Miller (file image) - AAP

Queensland's suspended chief scientist and convicted fraudster has surrendered herself into custody in a bid to get home to her family in the UK.

Suzanne Miller pleaded guilty in March to using her government-issued credit card to buy about $75,000 worth of personal items and is awaiting sentencing.

Miller, a dual-national, requested her bail be revoked in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday so her sentence hearing would not be delayed and she could return to her husband and daughter in Scotland.

