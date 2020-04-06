National

Casuals need year-long link for JobKeeper

By AAP Newswire

Industrial Relations minister Christian Porter. - AAP

Casual workers will need to have at least a 12-month link with one employer to be eligible for the government's coronavirus wage subsidy program.

Industrial Relations Minister Christian Porter has ruled out broadening the scope of the $130 billion scheme, which will see eligible workers receive $1500 each fortnight.

"The fundamental principle is that you get it if you're a casual, if you've had a connection with your employer for that period of time," he told ABC radio on Monday.

The underpinning legislation will be debated in parliament on Wednesday as bureaucrats scramble to draft the laws.

The Morrison government wants to change the Fair Work Act to enable the temporary measures, but Labor and the unions fear unscrupulous companies could abuse the amendments.

Under the scheme, workers get a fortnightly pay of $1500 per person through their employers.

To be eligible, a for-profit company's turnover must have fallen by at least 30 per cent because of the pandemic.

Businesses with annual turnovers of more than $1 billion must have suffered a 50 per cent fall, while charities will only need to have suffered a 15 per cent hit.

The ACTU has suggested casuals should get the payments if they had a reasonable expectation of ongoing work, were it not for the virus.

"I just don't see that as a workable definition," Mr Porter said.

