National

Queen to Australia: Rise to the challenge

By AAP Newswire

Queen Elizabeth II making a televised address. - AAP

1 of 1

The Queen has called on Australians to "rise to the challenge" of the coronavirus pandemic, after a summer of devastating bushfires.

Elizabeth, 93, said people across the Commonwealth were experiencing a profound and rapid change to their lives, the pain of lost loved ones and an understandable concern about the future.

"Whilst it can be difficult to remain hopeful in such challenging times, especially following the summer's devastating bushfires and recent flooding, I am confident that the stoic and resilient nature of the Australian people will rise to the challenge," she said in a statement on Monday.

"I extend my sincere admiration to the many Australians who work tirelessly to help those affected, provide essential services for their fellow citizens, and continue to care for the most vulnerable."

The Queen was speaking from Windsor Castle where she is in isolation with her husband Prince Philip, 98.

Earlier, she invoked the spirit of World War II in a rare television address to the British people, telling her subjects they would overcome the coronavirus outbreak if they stayed resolute in the face of lockdown and self-isolation.

Latest articles

News

Woman in her 70s died from COVID-19 at GV Health

A woman in her 70s who was being treated for COVID-19 at Goulburn Valley Health has died. It is believed she recently returned from overseas and had an underlying health condition. The Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said a woman in her...

Madi Chwasta
News

Man saves woman from burning car in Coomboona

In what can only be described as an amazing act of heroism, Coomboona’s George Kontakos has saved a woman’s life after dragging her from a burning car. The incredible feat occurred last week on Trotter Rd, Coomboona with the unassuming hero simply...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Greater Shepparton Foundation gives $100 000 to students in region

The Greater Shepparton Foundation has awarded $100 000 in education and medical scholarships to students in the region so they can achieve their university dreams. More than $40 000 has been given to medical students as part of the Lift Off...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

National

Anti-parasitic drug kills COVID-19 in lab

An anti-parasitic drug has been shown to kill COVID-19 in the lab, with the findings being published in a science journal.

AAP Newswire
National

HSC group exams scrapped amid virus crisis

NSW education authorities have cancelled mandatory group performances and work placements in a suite of changes made to protect students completing the HSC.

AAP Newswire
National

Positive COVID-19 test shuts Vic worksite

A construction site in Melbourne’s CBD has closed after a worker tested positive for coronavirus.

AAP Newswire