RFS boss to head agency to new crisis NSW

RFS boss to head agency to new crisis NSWBy AAP Newswire
NSW Rural Fire Services boss Shane Fitzsimmons is expected to head a new agency to help the state recover from recent challenges, including the coronavirus pandemic.
Premier Gladys Berejiklian will announce the establishment of Resilience NSW at Monday morning's briefing.
The agency would be devoted to "world-leading disaster preparedness and recovery", after the state endured a summer of drought, bushfires, flooding and now a COVID-19 outbreak.
"Through Resilience NSW, we will redouble our efforts to prevent, prepare and recover from crises which impact NSW," she told The Australian.
Mr Fitzsimmons, 51, has been widely praised for his leadership during the horror bushfire season just ended.
He joined the RFS in 1985 and held a number of senior roles until his appointment as commissioner in 2008.