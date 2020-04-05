A third of parliament to meet on Wednesday

National

By AAP Newswire

Attorney-General Christian Porter has laid out the plans for Wednesday's emergency sitting of federal parliament that will see only around a third of the lower house members attend due to coronavirus restrictions.

The sitting has been called to implement the Morrison government's $130 billion JobKeeper payment announced last week.

Mr Porter said 30 members of government will be present and 21 members of the Labor opposition of the 151 members of the House of Representatives.

He said 94 members of the major parties have been "paired".

"I've not had the opportunity to speak individually with the crossbenches but expectation is that most of the crossbenches in the House of Representatives will be attending," Mr Porter, who is also leader of the house, told reporters in Canberra on Sunday.

There will be a question time at 2pm as usual.

He said he is still working through a range of logistics so people can get in and out from around the country to parliament.

"We will be utilising the special purpose aircraft from the RAAF to enable that for some members because of the lack of domestic flights," he said.

Manger of opposition business Tony Burke said while Labor has been cooperative in bringing the parliament together, the fact that sittings have otherwise been cancelled until August 11 is "absurd".

"There has never been a time where the meeting of the parliament has been more important," he told reporters in Sydney.

He said some $200 billion of measures have or are being legislated for the next six months in response to COVID-19 and being drafted in only a matter days.

"Mistakes will happen. We need to have the parliament sitting regularly to be able to deal with those errors and we have found ways now so that we can be sitting with only one-third of the members of the House of Reps present with similar arrangements in the Senate," he said.

