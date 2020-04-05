National

COVID-19 electronic tracking plan for SA

By AAP Newswire

Tracking device. - AAP

South Australians who breach self-isolation or quarantine orders during the coronavirus pandemic could soon be forced to wear an electronic tracking device under a plan from the opposition.

Labor will this week introduce urgent legislation that will allow police to issue the device, with those who continue to flout the law facing a $1000 fine.

Anyone who tampers with the device faces a fine of up to $12,000 or up to 12 months in prison.

Western Australia has introduced similar laws.

"It is vitally important that people comply with self-isolation or quarantine orders if they have returned from interstate or overseas, or been in close contact with a confirmed case," Shadow Attorney-General Kyam Maher said on Sunday.

"Most people are doing the right thing, but for those who do not, forcing them to wear an electronic device is a sensible measure to help stop the spread."

Opposition police spokesman Lee Odenwalder said breaching self-isolation and quarantine orders could be deadly.

"We need to give police all the power they need to ensure people comply with the law," he said.

