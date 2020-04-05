National

Dutton warns of dodgy COVID-19 test kits

By AAP Newswire

Australia's Minister for Home Affairs, Peter Dutton - AAP

1 of 1

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton is urging Australians to be wary of imported, dodgy 'home' COVID-19 tests kits that could pose a serious risk to public health.

A number of these faulty kits have been intercepted by Australian Border Force officers in recent weeks.

He warned using these kits would undermine the vital, lifesaving work of health professionals.

"Inaccurate results could prevent people from seeking the medical help they need, or alternatively, discourage people who should be self-isolating from doing so," Mr Dutton said in a statement on Sunday.

He said the Therapeutic Goods Administration has ruled the tests kits as unapproved medical devices.

"Our ABF officers at the border are on alert for any unauthorised or homemade COVID-19 products and they will continue working day and night to ensure these dangerous goods don't make it into Australian households and communities," Mr Dutton said.

The ABF intercepted a consignment of 200 units that originated from China and arrived in Perth as air cargo via Singapore on March 16.

Similar detections have now been made in Perth (50 units) on March 23 and Melbourne (39 units) on March 27, both originating in Hong Kong.

Mr Dutton said the only approved tests for COVID-19 in Australia are laboratory based tests or tests that can be used by health professionals at the point of care such as in hospitals or clinics.

Latest articles

Finance

OPEC+ meeting delayed amid rows

OPEC sources say an emergency meeting planned with Russia about plunging oil prices has likely now be postponed until Thursday.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Lufthansa CFO resigns for health reasons

Lufthansa chief financial officer Ulrik Svensson has announced his resignation from the airline for health reasons.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Tap and pay limit doubled to $200

The contactless card PIN limit has been doubled to $200 for an initial three-month period in a move designed to prevent transmission of the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Anti-parasitic drug kills COVID-19 in lab

An anti-parasitic drug has been shown to kill COVID-19 in the lab, with the findings being published in a science journal.

AAP Newswire
National

HSC group exams scrapped amid virus crisis

NSW education authorities have cancelled mandatory group performances and work placements in a suite of changes made to protect students completing the HSC.

AAP Newswire
National

Positive COVID-19 test shuts Vic worksite

A construction site in Melbourne’s CBD has closed after a worker tested positive for coronavirus.

AAP Newswire