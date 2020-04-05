Next stage of Snowy 2.0 given green light

The next stage of the Snowy Hydro 2.0 expansion has been given the green light with approval for construction of the project's Segment Factory.

The promised Snowy Hydro 2.0 project is expected to cost at least $2 billion and be completed in four years.

Construction of the concrete production facility will begin within weeks, Deputy Premier and Monaro MP John Barilaro announced on Sunday.

The factory's construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

It will manufacture more than 130,000 concrete tunnel segments which will be used during exploratory works.

Once approved, they will form part of the main works for the project.

Mr Barilaro says about 150 jobs will be created as part of the new infrastructure.

Many will be entry-level positions with all training provided, he said.

The approval also means $55 million will be injected into regional NSW.

The factory's construction approval means "work can get under way on a critical part of the project's infrastructure which will provide huge benefits and job opportunities for the area," Mr Barilaro said in a statement.

"These opportunities couldn't come at a better time with many in our community facing unexpected unemployment due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

The government is working to move "shovel-ready projects out the door, to create jobs and drive investment into our local economies during these extraordinary times," Planning and Public Spaces Minister Rob Stokes said in a statement.