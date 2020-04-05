National

Priority home delivery for NDIS recipients

By AAP Newswire

A toilet paper aisle in a Woolworths supermarket - AAP

1 of 1

National Disability Insurance Scheme participants will receive a priority delivery service from major supermarkets to help ease the stress during the coronavirus pandemic.

Government Services Minister Stuart Roberts said from Monday the service will help more than 340,000 NDIS participants who are unable to do their grocery shopping in their usual way.

"I thank those supermarkets for delivering this service as it will be a great help to hundreds of thousands of Australians and their families," Mr Roberts said in a statement on Sunday.

"Our priority during this period is doing what we can to support the immediate needs of NDIS participants, including through enabling priority home delivery of groceries and other basic essentials."

On Monday every NDIS participant will receive an individual code via SMS or email which will give them access to the priority delivery offer.

Upon completing an online shopping order, participants will be prompted to enter their code when choosing the home delivery option.

