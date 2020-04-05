No time for virus complacency in Victoria

Victorians have been urged not to become complacent about coronavirus after the state experienced a smaller daily increase in new cases.

An extra 30 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Victoria on Saturday, bringing the state's total to 1115.

A woman in her 70s was also confirmed as the eighth Victorian to have been killed by the illness.

Confirmed cases had increased by 49 on Friday and 68 on Thursday.

But the number of people who have become infected by community transmission hit 73 on Saturday, up by 11 from the previous day.

Such transmission are when someone becomes ill without travelling overseas or coming into contact with a confirmed case.

Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said the community transmissions show now is no time for complacency.

"I'm pleased that the growth is down but community transmission is still up," she told reporters on Saturday.

"It's important nobody is complacent about how we're tracking."

The minister said the vast majority of Victorians have been doing the right thing and staying at home, but a minority have been "ignoring the public health advice".

In the 24 hours to midday on Saturday, police carried out more than 700 spot checks at homes, business and non-essential services.

More than 390 of those checked were returned travellers and 99 of those recent arrivals were not at home when police knocked on their door.

People who arrived from overseas last week are being quarantined at hotels, but the minister said people who arrived before then must stay home.

"They are still required to self-quarantine for the full 14 days, no exceptions," she said.

Officers have conducted more than 12,500 spot checks across the state since March 21.

People can be fined $1652 if they leave home for non-essential reasons and businesses face a $9913 fine if caught doing the wrong thing.

Victorians have also been warned against stocking up on an anti-parasitic drug which can be used to treat lice, in hopes of beating the virus, after researchers found it could kill COVID-19 in the lab within 48 hours.

A Monash University-led study has shown a single dose of the drug Ivermectin could stop the SARS-CoV-2 virus growing in cell culture.

Deputy Chief Health Officer Annaliese Van Diemen said there are promising early studies on the drug, but research on it has so far been conducted in a petri dish and not on people.

Ms Mikakos said people shouldn't be swallowing any anti-lice shampoo.

"There's no reason to be buying lice treatment, unless you're going to use it on your children's hair," she said.