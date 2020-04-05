National

Fed MP’s father-in-law dies from COVID-19

By AAP Newswire

BILL SHORTEN MELBOURNE VISIT - AAP

1 of 1

Federal Labor MP Ged Kearney has revealed her father-in-law was the 30th person in Australia to die from coronavirus.

Ms Kearney took to social media to post a tribute to her late father-in-law, Mike, who died in Canberra Hospital on Saturday.

The 82-year-old was the ACT's second coronavirus death.

The Labor MP said her father-in-law had done his best to isolate but became sick suddenly, was admitted to hospital and died seven days later.

"In fact I believe he only went outside a couple of times in the whole month to shop," she said on Facebook.

"We actually teased him because he had bought 5kgs of rice and 10 tins of chic peas and 10 cans of tomatoes - for just him and his lovely wife Wendy. Panic buying we said! But of course it was the right thing to do."

She went on to say that death in the time of COVID-19 is hard as Mike's Canberra family, including his wife, are in isolation and must grieve on their own.

Ms Kearney also thanked Australians for doing the right thing by staying at home during the pandemic but urged people to not become immune to the numbers.

"Every death is sad and felt deeply by someone. I know most people are finding kindness and helping out at every turn, and I am feeling the caring nature of our community first hand," she said.

"I know you know what you must do to curb the deaths, I don't need to tell you.

"Please - Just do it, and keep doing it."

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Nettoyer wins Group One Doncaster Mile

Nettoyer has caused a boilover to win the Doncaster Mile, giving trainer Wendy Roche and jockey James Innes Jr their first Group One victories.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Nature Strip trounces TJ Smith rivals

Enigmatic sprinter Nature Strip has given his TJ Smith Stakes rivals a galloping lessen, streeting a class field in a dominant performance.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Emotional win for Tony Gollan at Doomben

Get Stuck In has provided trainer Tony Gollan with an emotional win in honour of his father Darryl, who died on Friday.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Anti-parasitic drug kills COVID-19 in lab

An anti-parasitic drug has been shown to kill COVID-19 in the lab, with the findings being published in a science journal.

AAP Newswire
National

HSC group exams scrapped amid virus crisis

NSW education authorities have cancelled mandatory group performances and work placements in a suite of changes made to protect students completing the HSC.

AAP Newswire
National

Positive COVID-19 test shuts Vic worksite

A construction site in Melbourne’s CBD has closed after a worker tested positive for coronavirus.

AAP Newswire