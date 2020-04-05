Australia’s new coronavirus cases slowing

5370537724001

Australians have been urged not to get carried away as the rate of new coronavirus cases slows, with the deputy chief medical officer insisting the health crisis is not over.

There were 5544 cases of COVID-19 across the country as of Saturday, with the death toll rising to 30 after a woman in her 70s died in Victoria, and the death of a man in his 80s at Canberra Hospital.