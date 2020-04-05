National

WA hours away from hard border closure

By AAP Newswire

Western Australia is hours away from an unprecedented temporary hard border closure in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Under a border crackdown implemented on March 24, people could enter WA provided they went into isolation for 14 days upon arrival, unless they performed exempted essential services.

But from 11.59pm local time on Sunday, the only people who can enter the state must have an exemption.

There will be exemptions for health workers, emergency services, freight workers, people providing specialist skills, judicial services and on compassionate grounds.

FIFO workers and their families will also be exempt but must adhere to a 14-day isolation period upon entering WA.

Also, those who return after spending 14 days in hotel quarantine in other states will have to isolate for a further fortnight.

"These new harder border closures essentially mean we will be turning Western Australia into its own island within an island - our own country," Premier Mark McGowan said on Thursday.

"If you are an eastern-stater and thinking about visiting WA, forget about it."

The state is also strictly enforcing intrastate travel restrictions, especially to remote Aboriginal communities.

In the Kimberley region, where more than a dozen cases have been confirmed, including among health care workers, travel between the four local government areas is also forbidden.

"While we are in this state of emergency, we need you to stay where you are," Mr McGowan said.

"The quicker we can get through this, the sooner we can get back to normal."

