Queensland new coronavirus cases slow

Queensland's coronavirus tally has climbed again but the number of people diagnosed has fallen for a second day.

There were 27 new cases overnight, taking the total number since the outbreak began to 900 on Saturday morning.

On Friday there had been 39 new cases and 57 on Thursday. Four Queenslanders have died.

Health Minister Steven Miles says there has been a stabilisation in the number of people being diagnosed with COVID-19.

"Usually in an outbreak, if you did not put measures in place you would see an exponential rate of growth," he told reporters.

"We are not seeing that ... and that is very, very welcome."

Mr Miles said a week ago the number of new cases was doubling every three to four days but that had now slowed and it was now taking nine to 10 days to occur.

"Every other country in the world would love to have Australia's health system (and) would love to have the results we are seeing," he said.

The job ahead is to find, isolate and contain the virus in bid to limit its spread until a vaccine becomes available, he said.

Earlier, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Queenslanders have six months of necessary pain ahead of them if the state wants to avoid the confronting mass deaths that have occurred overseas.

Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young says the state is doing a good job of containing the virus but warns it will get worse.

"We're really containing it in Queensland at this stage and that's our aim to contain it for as long as we possibly can," she said on Friday.

"But eventually we won't be able to contain it and then we'll start to see that increase."