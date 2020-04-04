Five men sneak into remote Qld community

Five men have been charged for non-essential travel to a remote community in North Queensland.

Three men aged 19 and two aged 30 and 46 allegedly used a dinghy to motor from Townsville to Palm Island, police said on Saturday.

They were charged with failing to comply with an emergency requirement under the Commonwealth Biosecurity Act and the state's COVID-19 health regulations.

Two of the men have also been charged with possessing drugs. All five were denied bail and are due to appear in the Townsville Magistrates Court on Sunday.

Earlier, NSW residents living close to the Queensland border in the state's south tried to sneak across on foot only to be turned away by police.

Backpackers who tried to cross into the state on public transport have been pulled off buses and sent packing as police warn the crackdown will continue.

One driver took to the footpath to avoid the barriers that cut Queensland off from interstate travellers.

"It is extraordinarily disappointing," police commissioner Katarina Carroll said on Friday.

"We have had complaints about backpackers on buses blatantly disregarding what's been asked of them and enforcement action will be taken.

"We are doing this for our safety and the safety of our community. I just ask that we all work together."

Police have ramped up security at the Queensland-NSW border, stopping thousands of motorists as they try to cross the state line.

Queenslanders are still allowed to return home and freight traffic is exempt. But anyone else needs a government permit to prove cross-border movement is necessary.

More than 4000 vehicles have been stopped and 75 people were refused entry on Friday.

It has caused significant delays on the highways but Ms Carroll asked for patience and co-operation.

"There will be delays but If you do not have have a border pass, there is no entry into Queensland."

Another five people were issued with fines on Friday night, taking the total to 19, for flouting the new social distancing and quarantine regulations.