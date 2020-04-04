National

Supermarkets boost measures for Easter

By AAP Newswire

Woolworths supermarket in Coburg, Melbourne. - AAP

1 of 1

Australia's major supermarkets are increasing social distancing measures ahead of the Easter rush.

Woolworths and Coles will limit the amount of customers in-store to help combat the spread of coronavirus.

"Traditionally, the Thursday in the lead up to Easter is one of our busiest times in-store. We ask our customers to pre-plan their Easter shopping to avoid the usual Thursday spike in numbers," Woolworths Supermarkets Managing Director Claire Peters said on Saturday.

The supermarket chain plans to limit customers in-store for social distancing between customers and it depend on the size of the store, it said.

Competitor Coles is also introducing measures to help authorities battle the virus.

"Team members will be at store entrances to provide assistance and let you know when it is OK to come in," chief executive Steven Cain said.

Woolworths also announced they would be switching on their 'Pick-Up' service on Monday for Priority Assistance customers with family members, neighbours or friends able to collect goods on their behalf.

Latest articles

National

Queensland new coronavirus cases slow

The number of new Queensland COVID-19 cases diagnosed has fallen for a second day but the overall tally continues to rise.

AAP Newswire
National

Five men sneak into remote Qld community

Five men who allegedly used a dinghy to sneak to a remote North Queensland island, in contravention of COVID-19 regulations, have been charged by police.

AAP Newswire
National

Domestic violence services get $32.5m aid

Frontline domestic violence services have been given $32.5 million in priority funding after an agreement with states and territories.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Anti-parasitic drug kills COVID-19 in lab

An anti-parasitic drug has been shown to kill COVID-19 in the lab, with the findings being published in a science journal.

AAP Newswire
National

HSC group exams scrapped amid virus crisis

NSW education authorities have cancelled mandatory group performances and work placements in a suite of changes made to protect students completing the HSC.

AAP Newswire
National

Positive COVID-19 test shuts Vic worksite

A construction site in Melbourne’s CBD has closed after a worker tested positive for coronavirus.

AAP Newswire