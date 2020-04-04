Supermarkets boost measures for Easter

Australia's major supermarkets are increasing social distancing measures ahead of the Easter rush.

Woolworths and Coles will limit the amount of customers in-store to help combat the spread of coronavirus.

"Traditionally, the Thursday in the lead up to Easter is one of our busiest times in-store. We ask our customers to pre-plan their Easter shopping to avoid the usual Thursday spike in numbers," Woolworths Supermarkets Managing Director Claire Peters said on Saturday.

The supermarket chain plans to limit customers in-store for social distancing between customers and it depend on the size of the store, it said.

Competitor Coles is also introducing measures to help authorities battle the virus.

"Team members will be at store entrances to provide assistance and let you know when it is OK to come in," chief executive Steven Cain said.

Woolworths also announced they would be switching on their 'Pick-Up' service on Monday for Priority Assistance customers with family members, neighbours or friends able to collect goods on their behalf.