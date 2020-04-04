National

Four new virus cases in NT

By AAP Newswire

A general view of the Alice Springs Hospital - AAP

1 of 1

Four more people have contracted the virus in the Northern Territory and are now in the care of Royal Darwin Hospital, bringing the total to 26 confirmed cases as of Saturday.

Northern Territory remains community transmission free as all of its confirmed cases remain linked to interstate or overseas travel.

A man in his 40s, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 50s became unwell while in self-quarantine after coming home from Africa, the UK and South America.

The fourth case was a woman in her 20s who was in self quarantine and in close family contact with a person diagnosed with the virus after returning home from overseas.

On Friday, Chief Minister Michael Gunner declared the Northern Territory the "safest place in Australia" as it had no deaths or reports of community transmission unlike the rest of the country.

"The rest of the country is full of coronavirus hot spots, we are a safe haven and we are trying to stay that way," he said.

"I've made it as hard as possible for people to come here, we have said to the rest of the country: 'We want you back one day, but for now you need to stay away, you are too dangerous'."

At that time, there were 2629 people legally required to be in 14 days of quarantine.

Latest articles

News

Goulburn Valley Health staff “verbally abused” amid COVID-19

Goulburn Valley Health has demanded the community respect his hospital staff, after weeks of them enduring verbal abuse about COVID-19. Chief executive Matt Sharp said a staff member was “verbally abused” in public while they were on a run in the...

Madi Chwasta
News

GV Health COVID-19 patient dies

GV Health have confirmed that a person being treated for COVID-19 at the hospital has died.

Shepparton News
News

XPT train which derailed near Wallan exceeded speed limit

A train that derailed near Wallan, killing its driver and pilot, entered a section of track at more than 100km/h, despite a limit of 15km/h. The speed limit for the passing loop had been imposed after the diversion of rail traffic from a main line...

Seymour Telegraph

MOST POPULAR

National

Anti-parasitic drug kills COVID-19 in lab

An anti-parasitic drug has been shown to kill COVID-19 in the lab, with the findings being published in a science journal.

AAP Newswire
National

HSC group exams scrapped amid virus crisis

NSW education authorities have cancelled mandatory group performances and work placements in a suite of changes made to protect students completing the HSC.

AAP Newswire
National

Positive COVID-19 test shuts Vic worksite

A construction site in Melbourne’s CBD has closed after a worker tested positive for coronavirus.

AAP Newswire