Temporary visa change to aid farms, others

By AAP Newswire

The federal government is making temporary changes to visa arrangements to help farmers access workers and to assist other essential services.

The changes include allowing working holiday makers to continue to work in agriculture and food processing until the coronavirus pandemic has passed.

"We can't afford to see fruit rotting on trees and vines and vegetables left unpicked. It is vital our farmers maximise their hard work and economic returns," Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said in a statement on Saturday.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said workforce requirements for agriculture change within and across states as different crops are ready for harvest..

"It essential for our food security that workers can move to meet these seasonal labour needs," Mr Littleproud said in the joint statement.

"At the same time, it is critical we manage this labour force to support the on-going health of regional communities."

As such, before moving to other parts of the country, working holiday makers will need to self-isolate for 14 days and register at the australia.gov.au website.

Those who do not comply will face having their visas cancelled.

Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge said the visa changes are also geared towards other key industries, such as health and aged and disability care.

Working holiday makers who are working in these critical sectors will be exempt from the six-month work limitation with one employer and eligible for a further visa to keep working if their current visa is due to expire in the next six months.

However, working holiday makers that do not have the confidence to sustain themselves over the next six months should make arrangements to leave the country, Mr Tudge said.

