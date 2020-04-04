National

CSIRO gets $220m for biosecurity facility

By AAP Newswire

Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt. - AAP

1 of 1

The federal government is providing $220 million to upgrade a CSIRO biosecurity research facility in Geelong to help better understand the coronavirus and test potential vaccines.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the centre has already made rapid progress in work that will fast-track securing a vaccine for COVID-19.

The government has also committed up to $10 million to support this specific work as required, on top of the $220 million.

The world-leading team of scientists in Geelong has already commenced pre-clinical trials for vaccine candidates and I am confident they are moving ever closer to bringing forward a vaccine for COVID-19," Mr Hunt said in a statement on Saturday.

The facility, formerly known as the Australian Animal Health Laboratory, has also been renamed the Australian Centre for Disease Preparedness (ACDP) to better reflect its national role in identifying, preventing and responding to the increasing threat of diseases, including those spreading from animals to humans.

"This $220 million upgrade will strengthen the ACDP's emergency response capacity to prepare for and deal with epidemics occurring in Australia and enhance the facility's already outstanding work in developing disease protection and biosecurity measures," Mr Hunt said.

Latest articles

National

CSIRO gets $220m for biosecurity facility

The Morrison government is providing $220 million for a CSIRO facility in Geelong to test potential COVID-19 vaccines.

AAP Newswire
National

More flights to get stranded Aussies home

Qantas and Virgin Australia will run regular flights for Australians to get home from four regional hubs after talks with the federal government.

AAP Newswire
National

Weather set to keep Victorians inside

Cold, wet and windy conditions should help to keep Victorians off the beaches and inside this weekend as restrictions to combat COVID-19 continue.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Anti-parasitic drug kills COVID-19 in lab

An anti-parasitic drug has been shown to kill COVID-19 in the lab, with the findings being published in a science journal.

AAP Newswire
National

HSC group exams scrapped amid virus crisis

NSW education authorities have cancelled mandatory group performances and work placements in a suite of changes made to protect students completing the HSC.

AAP Newswire
National

Positive COVID-19 test shuts Vic worksite

A construction site in Melbourne’s CBD has closed after a worker tested positive for coronavirus.

AAP Newswire