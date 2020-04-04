National

Weather set to keep Victorians inside

By AAP Newswire

Strong winds and rain are expected to keep Victorians inside on the first weekend since harsher coronavirus social distancing laws were put in place.

Damaging winds and large hailstones are forecast for the Mallee, South West, Northern Country, North Central and Wimmera.

Storms, hail and snow down to 1100 metres are possible across the state, while Melbourne is forecast to hit a top of 16C.

"A real wintry weekend coming up," weather bureau senior forecaster Dean Stewart said.

"Perfect weather to stay indoors this weekend, get some cooking done, maybe the odd jigsaw puzzle or catch up on your favourite TV series."

It comes after Victorians flocked to the state's beaches last weekend, ignoring the social distancing message.

Premier Daniel Andrews expects to ramp up stage three lockdown restrictions, which include no recreational fishing or golfing.

The state government has sworn to combat COVID-19 after Victoria's death toll hit seven.

Three of the seven COVID-19 deaths in Victoria were patients at The Alfred Hospital, with about 100 staff sent home for isolation since last week.

People can be fined $1652 if they leave home for non-essential reasons and businesses face a $9913 fine if caught doing the wrong thing.

Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said while there had been some flattening of the curve - the rate at which people are infected - more still needed to be done.

"It's the physical distancing that we're putting in place which is going to make a difference in that regard," Professor Sutton told Nine's Today Show.

At least 62 cases were acquired through community transmission, up from fewer than 30 only a few days ago.

