Flattening the virus curve not a ‘sprint’

The country's COVID-19 curve is flattening, but the federal government will continue to push regulations and restrictions as Australia's cases rise.

Health minister Greg Hunt reminded the country on Friday that eradicating the virus was not a "sprint."

"The signs of a first possible flattening are beginning to consolidate. It is still early," he said in a statement on Friday.

"There is still a marathon ahead of us not a sprint but the combination of tight border control, the most comprehensive testing regime in the world, contact tracing and social distancing measures are helping protect Australians."

The daily rate of infection growth sat at 25 to 30 per cent two weeks ago but has remained under 10 per cent in the past few days.

"It could spike and there will be difficult days, but the hard work and deep sacrifice of millions of Australians is giving us cause for early hope," Mr Hunt said.

More than 5300 Australians have caught the virus, while about 650 have recovered and 28 people are dead.

But Scott Morrison said if the rate of new cases each day had kept at the levels of a week-and-a-half ago, Australia could have had more than 10,500 cases by now.

"That is a tribute to the work that has been done by Australians in getting around and supporting the very sensible measures that have been put in place all around the country by the state and territory governments," he said on Friday.

Federal parliament will return next Wednesday to pass legislation underpinning the $130 billion wage subsidy plan and other measures.