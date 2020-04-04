Aussie spirit shining through in dark hour

These are the stories your grandparents might have once told you about.

Thousands of Australians are looking out for their neighbours amid a national crisis.

Whether it's getting groceries for the elderly, making meals for health professionals or swapping goods with their neighbours, Australians are pulling together to help each other out.

At the Yeronga Community Centre in Brisbane's south Melinda McInturff has been working tirelessly in the centre's kitchen making meals for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

For Ms McInturf - once described in Queensland's parliament as an "indefatigable and resilient, never-give-up community champion" - no two days at the centre are the same.

What was once a buzzing centre has now become even more important for patrons who rely on it.

Many have lost their jobs, while others have lost their one social outlet.

Ms McInturff has been cooking hundreds of meals and has touched base with many patrons to remind them they are not alone.

"What we try to do here is build connections which are wider than the centre and we are seeing that fruit come from that," she told AAP while organising food parcels for those doing it tough.

"They're really happy that someone actually hasn't forgotten that they are there.

"Just because they aren't coming here doesn't mean they're not part of our community."

Examples of this community spirit are found across the country.

In Western Australia, a Facebook group where people can "adopt" a health care worker has brought relief to many on the frontline.

The group connects health care workers with neighbours who offer to help with their needs, while they battle the virus.

In Adelaide, a Thai-born chef has been handing out free lunches to those financially impacted by the pandemic.

The Advertiser reports Chalit "Ekkie" Peetisirikun, who owns a restaurant, handed meals to those in the street before giving the rest to a homeless shelter.

A community-first approach to the way we live has essentially been forced upon us.

Professor of Psychology at the Queensland University of Technology, Robert Schweitzer, believes there is a lot to learn about the benefits of altruism.

"For all human beings when all of our basic needs are met, the next basic need is to lead meaningful lives," Prof Schweitzer said.

"The current context is providing us with opportunities which contributes to community wellbeing in ways that we have never been able to before."

Prof Schweitzer said he received a letter from a neighbour offering assistance if he ever needed it.

While the principle of putting others first has been forced back into mind, the effects could be felt for years to come.

"We have been moving to an increasingly competitive and individualistic society," Prof Schweitzer said.

"In an ideal world, I think what we should be learning is that we are never independent of the other."