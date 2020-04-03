National

Qld woman not guilty over partner’s death

By AAP Newswire

Elisabeth Mary Coman (file image) - AAP

A Queensland woman has been found not guilty of the manslaughter of her partner, who died when he was struck by a car she was driving.

Elisabeth Mary Coman denied in her Brisbane Supreme Court trial that she intended to kill Clive Crandley, 56, as she tried to leave their house after a fight.

Ms Coman told the court Mr Crandley became angry more quickly before the fatal incident than earlier in their two-year relationship.

She said he called her a "f***ing useless houso" if his blue and navy socks were mismatched, which was easy to do in the dark house.

The couple had both been drinking on their 12-acre (4.9 ha) property at Wamuran, about 60km north of Brisbane, on July 28, 2018.

After they argued, Ms Coman feared Mr Crandley would punch her and felt he could easily kill her.

Ms Coman said she was trying to drive away after the fight without Mr Crandley knowing.

She saw him "in a flash of a second" rushing towards her.

He slipped backwards on the grass and she felt two bumps before she could brake, she told the court.

Justice Martin Burns on Friday found Ms Coman not guilty of manslaughter and dangerous operation of vehicle causing death while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

He said his reasons would be published at a later date.

The trial was heard before Justice Burns alone after he granted the defence's request for a no-jury trial as the availability of jurors could be affected by the outbreak of the coronavirus.

