National

Hung jury at Sydney stepson’s murder trial

By AAP Newswire

Charlie Younes (file image) - AAP



A jury has been discharged after failing to reach a verdict at the trial of a Sydney man accused of drowning his severely disabled stepson in a bathtub a week after he broke up with the teenager's mother.

Charlie Younes, 45, pleaded not guilty to murdering Steven Copo-Horton, also known as Steven Copo, in October 2013 at the mother's new western Sydney home.

He said he discovered 18-year-old Steven, who couldn't walk or talk, in the bath about 2am and raised the alarm to those sleeping in the house.

After a six-week trial, the NSW Supreme Court jurors retired on Tuesday.

But Acting Justice Peter Hidden discharged them on Friday after they could not reach a verdict.

He adjourned until Monday a bail application by Younes, who is due to face a second trial.

