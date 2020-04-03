Medical chief wary of global virus numbers

Australia's chief medical officer doesn't trust coronavirus case numbers coming from any other country and believes the number of worldwide cases could be up to 10 million.

"The only numbers I have total faith in are the Australian numbers, frankly," Brendan Murphy told reporters in Canberra on Friday.

"Because we have the highest testing rate in the world."

About one per cent of the population has been tested, or more than 1000 tests per 100,000.

Dr Murphy specifically pointed to China, where the virus originated, and the United States as having numbers he couldn't trust.

The pandemic is currently exploding in the US, as published figures put the global caseload at just over one million on Friday.

"We believe the true number is five or ten times as much as that," Dr Murphy said.

More than 5200 cases have been recorded locally, with 27 deaths.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says if the nation had not followed strict social distancing measures in recent weeks another 5000 people would have been infected.

Infectious disease expert Peter Collignon says Australia has more than flattened the curve of the virus.

The ANU professor says the rate of new infections were falling before NSW and Victoria had put in severe restrictions on travel.

"It just strikes me as non-sensible because the time when we need people to comply with maybe more stringent things is winter," he told AAP.

"If we put it in place now, are we really expecting people to do this until September?"