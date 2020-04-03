National

Alice Springs woman gets COVID-19

By AAP Newswire

ALICE SPRINGS HOSPITAL - AAP

An Alice Springs woman who recently returned from the United Kingdom has become the 22nd person to be test positive for coronavirus in the Northern Territory.

The woman, aged in her 20s, had been in self-quarantine since returning from overseas.

Under national medical guidelines, contact tracing on her flight was not required due to the delay between her return and becoming unwell, the NT Government said in a statement.

She is now in the care of Alice Springs Hospital.

There has been no known person to person transmission in the Territory, with all cases acquired overseas or interstate.

NT Health Minister Natasha Fyles urged people to stay at home if they felt at all unwell, not go to the supermarket and to reach out for help and medical advice.

On Friday there were 2629 people legally required to be in 14 days of quarantine after entering the NT from overseas or interstate.

NT Police, Public and Environmental Health officers and Australian Defence Force members had conducted 1294 checks to ensure people were complying, with two people fined $1099 for breaches.

Social distance monitoring and enforcement of the public gathering limit of 10 persons also continues, with Territorians strongly advised to observe the two person limit where possible.

