Man jailed for Sydney bookie’s 1989 murder

By AAP Newswire

Terry Hickson (file image) - AAP

A habitual criminal has been jailed for at least 15 years for murdering a wealthy bookmaker who was gagged, bound, bashed, stabbed and robbed in his Sydney garage.

Terry John Gordon Hickson was found guilty in December some 30 years after 72-year-old Charles Skarratt was attacked and robbed of about $25,000 in the garage of his Woolwich home.

The successful bookie had returned home from the Dapto greyhound races late one night in December 1989.

He died from stab wounds to his chest and multiple blunt injuries.

The blood of Hickson, who was 30 at the time and is now 61, was found on the bookie's sock, evidence which the prosecutor described as "most damning and powerful".

In the NSW Supreme Court on Friday, Justice David Davies jailed Hickson for 22 years with a non-parole period of 15 years.

