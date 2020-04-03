Man jailed for Sydney bookie’s 1989 murder

5370537724001

A habitual criminal has been jailed for at least 15 years for murdering a wealthy bookmaker who was gagged, bound, bashed, stabbed and robbed in his Sydney garage.

Terry John Gordon Hickson was found guilty in December some 30 years after 72-year-old Charles Skarratt was attacked and robbed of about $25,000 in the garage of his Woolwich home.