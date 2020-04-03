Backpackers caught sneaking into Qld

Backpackers have been removed from buses and locals are being caught trying to cross the Queensland-NSW state line on foot as police crack down on the border ban.

One driver tried to sneak across the border, travelling along the footpath to avoid the barriers that cut Queensland off from interstate travellers.

"It is extraordinarily disappointing," police commissioner Katarina Carroll says.

"We have had complaints about backpackers on buses blatantly disregarding what's been asked of them and enforcement action will be taken.

"We are doing this for our safety and the safety of our community, I just ask that we all work together."

More than 4000 vehicles have been stopped and 75 people so far refused entry.

It has caused significant delays on the highways but Ms Carroll asked for patience and co-operation.

"There will be delays but If you do not have have a border pass, there is no entry into Queensland."

Police have carried out more than 6000 compliance checks for people issued with self-compliance notices.

Another 11 people have been fined $1334, taking the total to 14, for flouting the new social distancing and quarantine regulations, she said.

The community also appears to be fed up after police were flooded with 399 complaints about people refusing to comply with the regulations.

"These notices have been issued to people who are blatantly disregarding the warnings and the community messaging," she said.

"Police have received a number of complaints and we will continue to conduct compliance checks."