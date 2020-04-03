National

Backpackers caught sneaking into Qld

By AAP Newswire

Police stopping cars at a border checkpoint in Coolangatta - AAP

1 of 1

Backpackers have been removed from buses and locals are being caught trying to cross the Queensland-NSW state line on foot as police crack down on the border ban.

One driver tried to sneak across the border, travelling along the footpath to avoid the barriers that cut Queensland off from interstate travellers.

"It is extraordinarily disappointing," police commissioner Katarina Carroll says.

"We have had complaints about backpackers on buses blatantly disregarding what's been asked of them and enforcement action will be taken.

"We are doing this for our safety and the safety of our community, I just ask that we all work together."

More than 4000 vehicles have been stopped and 75 people so far refused entry.

It has caused significant delays on the highways but Ms Carroll asked for patience and co-operation.

"There will be delays but If you do not have have a border pass, there is no entry into Queensland."

Police have carried out more than 6000 compliance checks for people issued with self-compliance notices.

Another 11 people have been fined $1334, taking the total to 14, for flouting the new social distancing and quarantine regulations, she said.

The community also appears to be fed up after police were flooded with 399 complaints about people refusing to comply with the regulations.

"These notices have been issued to people who are blatantly disregarding the warnings and the community messaging," she said.

"Police have received a number of complaints and we will continue to conduct compliance checks."

Latest articles

News

GV Health COVID-19 patient dies

GV Health have confirmed that a person being treated for COVID-19 at the hospital has died.

Shepparton News
News

Each night at 8pm, this Shepparton street claps for our healthcare workers

At 8 pm Wednesday on Shepparton’s Northcote Ave, something truly extraordinary happened. One by one, doors cracked open and young and old spilled onto their front lawns. And began to clap and cheer.

Charmayne Allison
News

Mooroopna man set to be extradited following release from prison

A Mooroopna man is expected to be extradited to NSW to face previous charges in that state after being released from Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. Kevin Moffatt, 23, was on Tuesday sentenced to 35 days in custody in relation to...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

National

HSC group exams scrapped amid virus crisis

NSW education authorities have cancelled mandatory group performances and work placements in a suite of changes made to protect students completing the HSC.

AAP Newswire
National

Positive COVID-19 test shuts Vic worksite

A construction site in Melbourne’s CBD has closed after a worker tested positive for coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

Nursing workforce bolstered to face virus

Australia’s intensive care and nursing workforces are being bolstered by the federal government so the healthcare system is best prepared to tackle virus cases.

AAP Newswire