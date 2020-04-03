National

SA public school access to online learning

By AAP Newswire

SA Minister for Education and Child Development John Gardner - AAP

All South Australian public schools now have access to a new platform to create virtual classes, allowing students to learn from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The service allows teachers to create their own individual online learning space to deliver live video lessons and learning content for their classes.

The state government says use of the platform will complement the Our Learning SA website and hard copy materials that schools are already using to support learning between the classroom and home.

Education Minister John Gardner said he was confident the expansion of online access would provide support to all students and teachers across SA either at home or in the classroom.

"It is vital that there are a range of educational solutions available for our school communities," he said.

"Virtual classrooms are the next step to giving teachers greater involvement in their students' days if they are not at school."

At present, SA Australian schools are officially open, though many have begun to move to online learning.

Many parents have also opted to keep their children at home.

Next week, all public schools will have four pupil-free days before Easter, essentially bringing the end-of-term school holidays forward by a week.

