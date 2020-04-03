National

Dawson pleads not guilty to murdering wife

By AAP Newswire

Chris Dawson (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Chris Dawson has formally pleaded not guilty to murdering his then-wife on Sydney's northern beaches nearly 40 years ago.

The former teacher and Newtown Jets rugby league player has repeatedly claimed that Lynette Dawson is alive and several people have seen her since her disappearance in January 1982.

The 71-year-old entered his plea when he appeared in the NSW Supreme Court for the first time on Friday.

Dawson was emotionless as he was arraigned. He appeared via video-link because of social distancing restrictions amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The case was the subject of the popular podcast Teacher's Pet and was scheduled to go to trial later this year.

Dawson has been accused of murdering his former wife who was last seen at their Bayview home on January 9, 1982.

During a committal hearing in February, four witnesses testified they had seen Ms Dawson in the months and years since she disappeared.

Dawson's brother-in-law, Ross Hutcheon, told the court he saw Ms Dawson alive three-to-six months after her disappearance on the side of Victoria Road in Gladesville standing outside a hospital.

A family friend, 101-year-old Elva McBay, said she spotted Ms Dawson at a public reception for Prince Charles and Princess Diana in Sydney's CBD in March 1983.

Two former neighbours, Peter and Jill Breese, claimed they independently saw Ms Dawson working at a northern beaches hospital two years after she went missing.

The matter is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday.

Latest articles

News

GV Health COVID-19 patient dies

GV Health have confirmed that a person being treated for COVID-19 at the hospital has died.

Shepparton News
News

Each night at 8pm, this Shepparton street claps for our healthcare workers

At 8 pm Wednesday on Shepparton’s Northcote Ave, something truly extraordinary happened. One by one, doors cracked open and young and old spilled onto their front lawns. And began to clap and cheer.

Charmayne Allison
News

Mooroopna man set to be extradited following release from prison

A Mooroopna man is expected to be extradited to NSW to face previous charges in that state after being released from Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. Kevin Moffatt, 23, was on Tuesday sentenced to 35 days in custody in relation to...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

National

HSC group exams scrapped amid virus crisis

NSW education authorities have cancelled mandatory group performances and work placements in a suite of changes made to protect students completing the HSC.

AAP Newswire
National

Positive COVID-19 test shuts Vic worksite

A construction site in Melbourne’s CBD has closed after a worker tested positive for coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

Nursing workforce bolstered to face virus

Australia’s intensive care and nursing workforces are being bolstered by the federal government so the healthcare system is best prepared to tackle virus cases.

AAP Newswire