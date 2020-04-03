National

Car sales slump amid virus concerns

By AAP Newswire

New vehicle sales in Australia have slumped in the wake coronavirus pandemic despite many dealerships remaining open for business.

The Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries has reported sales of 81,690 in March, down 17.9 per cent in the same month last year.

That took industry sales for the first quarter to 233,361, a fall of 13 per cent.

Chief executive Tony Weber, said the impact of the coronavirus on the wider economy was clearly being felt within the auto sector.

But he said many dealerships had opted to remain open to support customers, particularly to offer servicing facilities.

"Of particular importance are first responder and essential services vehicles," he said.

"We must keep these vehicles on the road to ensure our communities continue to function and remain safe.

"In addition, we need to ensure those who physically attend their workplace can travel safely."

Mr Weber said those dealers still open had also initiated a variety of enhanced hygiene protocols and contactless consultations to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Toyota was the best-selling brand in March with 17,583 sales ahead of Mazda on 6819, Mitsubishi with 6002 sales, Kia with 5654 and Hyundai with 5306 sales.

After its recent decision to withdraw the brand from Australia, Holden's sales actually jumped 30 per cent last month to 4992 compared to 3833 in March, 2019.

But demand for the company's product was still down 24 per cent over the first three months of 2020.

The top-selling vehicle in March was the Toyota Hi-Lux with 3556 snapped up by buyers followed by the Ford Ranger (3108), the Toyota RAV 4 (2991 sales), the Toyota Corolla (2812) and the Holden Colorado (2391).

