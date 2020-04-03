Man jailed for raping daughter’s friend

A man who raped his daughter's sleeping friend at a Melbourne New Year's Eve party has been jailed for more than six years.

Then 50 years old, the man raped the 17-year-old after putting her to bed when she was ill at his daughter's party in the southeastern suburbs on December 31, 2016.

The man, who cannot be named in order to protect his victim's identity, was jailed on Friday in the County Court of Victoria for a maximum of six-and-a-half years.

His victim, now aged 19, told the court "no amount of words can ever really explain how much damage this has caused me or my parents".

"Only time will tell how I come through this. I know his life has changed too," she said in a statement.

"People will know that he is a rapist. His family will know that he's a rapist.

"He will serve whatever sentence that is handed out for being a rapist and he may well lose everything he has.

"But one thing will always remain the same: Unlike me, this was his choice. I didn't get one."

The girl drifted in-and-out of consciousness as her friend's father, who was meant to have been supervising the party, removed her tampon and raped her.

She went to police and the man denied the assault before pleading guilty in July last year to one count of rape.

Sentencing Judge Michael McInerney said the man took advantage of a girl who was "not only comatose but vulnerable".

The convicted rapist, now aged 52, must serve four years of his sentence before being eligible for release on parole.