Renters can still be kicked out in Qld

By AAP Newswire

A rental property in Brisbane.

Queensland renters who have lost their jobs or had hours slashed can still be kicked out of their homes despite a six-month federal moratorium on evictions.

There are currently no state laws in place to stop landlords evicting those who are unable to pay their rent, says the state's small claims court.

QCAT has issued a statement saying there has been no changes to Queensland laws and the process related to tenancy disputes had not changed.

"No Queensland laws relating to the rights and liabilities of residential landlords and tenants have been repealed or amended at this point in time," the statement read.

QCAT says it has received "many" enquiries about evictions in the state.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington told The Courier-Mail the Palaszczuk government had failed to act on the issue.

It comes after state parliament was postponed this week so the government could respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Laws to prevent tenants from being evicted could have been in place already if it wasn't for Labor's dereliction of duty in cancelling Parliament for this entire week," Ms Frecklington told the newspaper.

