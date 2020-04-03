National

Qld man jailed over hoax bomb threat

By AAP Newswire

A man who made a hoax bomb threat to a Brisbane court complex, sparking the evacuation of 250 people, has been sentenced to 12 months in jail.

Beau Levi Kennedy, 33, pleaded guilty in the Brisbane District Court on Friday, saying he had made a "massive mistake" when he made the hoax call on October 29, 2018.

The court heard the Brisbane Supreme and District courts were inoperable for two-and-a-half hours while police searched the building looking for a bomb.

