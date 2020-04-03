National

Charges laid over dangerous Vic chemicals

By AAP Newswire

A Victorian company is facing dozens of charges over illegally stockpiling and handling hazardous chemicals at warehouses across Melbourne.

Melbourne-based firm Bradbury Industrial Services is accused of stockpiling the waste at Campbellfield and Craigieburn warehouses in March 2019.

The company has been hit with more than 28 charges relating to the warehouses, court documents released on Friday show.

These include exceeding the "manifest quantity" of dangerous goods stored and handled, that the quantities of dangerous goods stored breached the "fire protection quantity", failing to reduce the risks of fires, and failing to ensure warning signs were in place.

Seven charges related to the Campbellfield property and another 21 were listed for the property at Craigieburn.

Lawyers for the company and WorkCover were not in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday.

A hand-up brief for the charges must be provided next month if not earlier and the next court date will be in June.

