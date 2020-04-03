NRL player overturns groping conviction

5370537724001

A judge has cleared NRL player Zane Musgrove and former reserve grade player Liam Coleman of indecent assault after finding reasonable doubt the pair groped a woman in a Sydney bar.

Wests Tigers prop Musgrove, 24, and ex-Penrith reserve grader Coleman, 23, appealed a local court finding they touched the woman's breast on a crowded dancefloor at the Coogee Bay Hotel in November 2018.