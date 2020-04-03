National

NRL player overturns groping conviction

By AAP Newswire

Zane Musgrove

A judge has cleared NRL player Zane Musgrove and former reserve grade player Liam Coleman of indecent assault after finding reasonable doubt the pair groped a woman in a Sydney bar.

Wests Tigers prop Musgrove, 24, and ex-Penrith reserve grader Coleman, 23, appealed a local court finding they touched the woman's breast on a crowded dancefloor at the Coogee Bay Hotel in November 2018.

Musgrove was also found guilty of a second indecent assault charge that alleged he forced his tongue down the woman's throat when kissing her, knowing she didn't consent.

But NSW District Court Judge David Arnott SC on Friday said he couldn't be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that any offences had occurred.

Both men had denied the allegations against them.

Coleman, the son of Souths legend halfback Craig Coleman, was tearful outside court, saying his whole life had been on hold since being charged in November 2018.

"No family should have to go through what we've gone through for the past 16 months," Craig Coleman told reporters outside Sydney's Downing Centre District Court on Friday.

