National

Derailed train doing 100-plus in 15 zone

By AAP Newswire

Train was speeding before Victorian derailment. - AAP

1 of 1

A train that derailed in Victoria, killing its driver and pilot, entered a section of track at more than 100km/h, despite a limit of 15km/h.

The speed limit for the passing loop near Wallan, north of Melbourne, had been imposed after the diversion of rail traffic from a main line.

The speed has been confirmed in a preliminary report on the February 20 crash, released by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau on Friday.

"The train was not able to negotiate the turnout to the loop track at this speed and derailed. All vehicles derailed excepting the rear power car," the report reads.

The derailment of the XPT train from Sydney to Melbourne killed experienced driver John Kennedy, 54, and 49-year-old train pilot Sam Meintanis.

The pilot had joined Mr Kennedy at the front of the train only a few stops before Wallan to help him navigate a 24km-section of track where signalling equipment was damaged, as part of an "alternative safeworking system".

The speed limit for the section from Kilmore East to Wallan was 130km/hour and the train increased towards this speed after setting off.

Earlier that afternoon, the points - or movable rails - at either end of the Wallan Loop had been changed so that rail traffic was diverted from the main line into a loop track.

There was a train notice flagging the change and specifying a speed limit of 15km/h for entering the loop and 35km/h for exiting.

Data from the train show an emergency brake was applied shortly before the train reached the points.

"This slowed the train a small amount before it entered the turnout travelling at a speed in excess of 100 km/h," the report reads.

The derailment that followed left the driver and pilot with fatal injuries, while three passengers was also seriously hurt.

Another 36 passengers received minor injuries, along with five train crew.

Latest articles

Sport

Shepparton cycling family star at recent national championships

The trophy cabinet at the family home of Brad and Rhianon Norton is bursting at the seams after another successful outing for the star cycling duo. Shepparton’s two-wheel speedsters dominated last month’s Masters Track Nationals, which were snuck in...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Cats to work on building foundations

MOOROOPNA PHOTOS – Gvl12817m. JPG – Dean Smith GVLUnitedSwans (188).JPG – Kai Madgwick D5A 3278. JPG – Tom Crosbie JOINED LEAGUE: 1894 NICKNAME: CATS GROUND: MOOROOPNA RECREATION RESERVE COACH: JOHN LAMONT PRESIDENT: BILL DOWLING PREMIERSHIPS...

Aydin Payne
Sport

GVL, KDL assess corona financial impact

Goulburn Valley League will not charge its clubs any fees until the football and netball season begins as the region’s sporting organisations continue preparing for a financial hit due to the coronavirus crisis. Stemming from a meeting of the...

Alex Mitchell

MOST POPULAR

National

HSC group exams scrapped amid virus crisis

NSW education authorities have cancelled mandatory group performances and work placements in a suite of changes made to protect students completing the HSC.

AAP Newswire
National

Positive COVID-19 test shuts Vic worksite

A construction site in Melbourne’s CBD has closed after a worker tested positive for coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

Nursing workforce bolstered to face virus

Australia’s intensive care and nursing workforces are being bolstered by the federal government so the healthcare system is best prepared to tackle virus cases.

AAP Newswire