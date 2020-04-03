SA opposition backs tough border measures

National

The South Australian opposition has called for SA to follow other states and impose a "hard" border closure in the face of a coronavirus pandemic.

The proposed restrictions would block entry to everyone except for SA residents, health and emergency service workers, freight and on compassionate grounds.

Those who enter would still be required to comply with a 14-day self-isolation.

Additionally, an exempt person would need to acquire a permit before crossing the border and SA residents would require proof of residency, such as a drivers licence.

Earlier in the week Queensland and Western Australia announced similar restrictions.

Opposition Leader Peter Malinauskas said harsher border restrictions would slow the spread of the virus.

"We need to be doing everything we can to protect South Australians and slow the spread of coronavirus," he said.

"A hard closure of the border is another sensible measure."

