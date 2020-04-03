National

Virus testing boosted in north Tas town

By AAP Newswire

An interim assessment clinic for Covid-19 in Tasmania. - AAP

Authorities are ramping up coronavirus testing at a town in Tasmania's north where the source of two COVID-19 cases remains a mystery.

The island state has recorded 74 virus cases and two deaths, but no evidence of community transmission.

Two people, including a health worker, in the Devonport area have picked up the virus from an unknown source.

Deputy Public Health Director Scott McKeown said anyone in that community who presents with suggestive virus symptoms can now be tested.

He said further information would likely be provided next week, once a sufficient number of tests have been taken.

Premier Peter Gutwein was encouraged by a slowing in the state's rate of new cases but warned tight social restrictions would likely extend beyond the initially flagged four-week period.

"We need to be disciplined, we need to be responsible and we need to focus on ensuring that we follow the rules," Mr Gutwein said.

Tasmania's daily case increase over the past three days is an average of five per cent compared to a national average of seven per cent, he said.

Meanwhile, it was announced state schools will open for term two a day later on Tuesday April 28 with the focus to remain on online learning.

Parents have been urged to keep their kids at home where possible.

School attendance rates have plunged to about nine per cent from the usual high 80s.

Three new virus cases were confirmed on Thursday, including a tour guide who was in contact with two virus-infected travellers who toured the state from March 12-23.

